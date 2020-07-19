Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 1873 Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
1873 Post Road
Last updated July 19 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1873 Post Road
1873 Post Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1873 Post Road, Fairfield County, CT 06824
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment on upper level. Walking distance to train station, shops and restaurants. Newly painted, hardwood floors, updated bathroom and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1873 Post Road have any available units?
1873 Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfield County, CT
.
What amenities does 1873 Post Road have?
Some of 1873 Post Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1873 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
1873 Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 1873 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfield County
.
Does 1873 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 1873 Post Road offers parking.
Does 1873 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 Post Road have a pool?
No, 1873 Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 1873 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 1873 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 Post Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
Element One
111 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NY
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Yonkers, NY
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
New Rochelle, NY
Danbury, CT
White Plains, NY
Waterbury, CT
West Haven, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
North Haven, CT
Port Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Stratford, CT
Greenwich, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Ansonia, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Trumbull, CT
Harrison, NY
Darien, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Cos Cob, CT
Mount Kisco, NY
Rye, NY
Westport, CT
Old Greenwich, CT
Mamaroneck, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Mount Sinai, NY
Port Jefferson Station, NY
Larchmont, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Albertus Magnus College
University of Bridgeport
University of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
Yale University