Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

12 Comstock Lane

12 Comstock Lane · (810) 923-1098
Location

12 Comstock Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06897

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 8281 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit Center Hallway features rare barrel ceiling. This Custom built, meticulously crafted 5 BR 4.2 Bath home offers uncompromising detail throughout. Enter the arched doorways leading to Study, Living Room and Formal Dining Room with Elegant Butler Pantry. This home is Perfect for Hanging Out and Fabulous for Entertaining!! Beautifully appointed in cherry wood floors, coffered ceilings, marble, and tray lighting. Expansive views of your Huge and Level Yard. 2 Potential Pool Sites! Kitchen boasts immense center isle, Wolf 6 burner gas range, cavernous SubZero plus Built-In, Back-Lit Hutch with 4 deep beverage coolers. Kitchen unfolds to comfortable Family Room with rugged stone fireplace. Both Rooms access mahogany-railed Wraparound Deck with lighted post caps. On BR level, the Master Suite features full dressing room, 2 gas fireplaces (one in Master Bath), tray lighting and balcony. 4 More, Spacious Bedrooms, including Guest or Au Pair Suite. The Bedroom Level Family Room; Mudroom with cubbies; Pantry, 4 Garages and 'Homework Hallway' complete this awesome Home! High Grade Finished Lower Level Walk-Out. Radiant-heated Courtyard for Winter mornings. Staying Home never seemed so Good!! Some photos virtually staged. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Comstock Lane have any available units?
12 Comstock Lane has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Comstock Lane have?
Some of 12 Comstock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Comstock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12 Comstock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Comstock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12 Comstock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 12 Comstock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12 Comstock Lane offers parking.
Does 12 Comstock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Comstock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Comstock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12 Comstock Lane has a pool.
Does 12 Comstock Lane have accessible units?
No, 12 Comstock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Comstock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Comstock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Comstock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Comstock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
