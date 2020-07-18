12 Comstock Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit Center Hallway features rare barrel ceiling. This Custom built, meticulously crafted 5 BR 4.2 Bath home offers uncompromising detail throughout. Enter the arched doorways leading to Study, Living Room and Formal Dining Room with Elegant Butler Pantry. This home is Perfect for Hanging Out and Fabulous for Entertaining!! Beautifully appointed in cherry wood floors, coffered ceilings, marble, and tray lighting. Expansive views of your Huge and Level Yard. 2 Potential Pool Sites! Kitchen boasts immense center isle, Wolf 6 burner gas range, cavernous SubZero plus Built-In, Back-Lit Hutch with 4 deep beverage coolers. Kitchen unfolds to comfortable Family Room with rugged stone fireplace. Both Rooms access mahogany-railed Wraparound Deck with lighted post caps. On BR level, the Master Suite features full dressing room, 2 gas fireplaces (one in Master Bath), tray lighting and balcony. 4 More, Spacious Bedrooms, including Guest or Au Pair Suite. The Bedroom Level Family Room; Mudroom with cubbies; Pantry, 4 Garages and 'Homework Hallway' complete this awesome Home! High Grade Finished Lower Level Walk-Out. Radiant-heated Courtyard for Winter mornings. Staying Home never seemed so Good!! Some photos virtually staged. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.