Darien, CT
78 Holmes Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:33 AM

78 Holmes Avenue

78 Holmes Avenue · (203) 655-8234
Location

78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT 06820
Noroton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2266 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first level. Living room is flooded with light and is open to dining room. Sliders bring you out to the wood deck overlooking your level yard. Kitchen is well appointed with Wolf stove, large window over looking your private back yard. Great storage space! Three bedrooms and full bath complete the first level. Each bedroom has hardwood floors, good size closets and lots of natural light. The full bath has Jacuzzi tub/shower combo, nice vanity and linen closet. The family room is complete with fireplace, marble floors, built in bar/refreshment center, washer/dryer, office area, full bath, garage access, and sliders that lead to a patio and a beautiful fenced in yard. Garage can park 2 cars and has a workshop. Half a mile to Noroton Heights train station and shopping. Nature preserve, beaches and schools are just around the corner. Curb appeal and then some, make this your home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Holmes Avenue have any available units?
78 Holmes Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Holmes Avenue have?
Some of 78 Holmes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Holmes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78 Holmes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Holmes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 78 Holmes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 78 Holmes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 78 Holmes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 78 Holmes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Holmes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Holmes Avenue have a pool?
No, 78 Holmes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 78 Holmes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78 Holmes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Holmes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Holmes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Holmes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Holmes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
