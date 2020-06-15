78 Holmes Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first level. Living room is flooded with light and is open to dining room. Sliders bring you out to the wood deck overlooking your level yard. Kitchen is well appointed with Wolf stove, large window over looking your private back yard. Great storage space! Three bedrooms and full bath complete the first level. Each bedroom has hardwood floors, good size closets and lots of natural light. The full bath has Jacuzzi tub/shower combo, nice vanity and linen closet. The family room is complete with fireplace, marble floors, built in bar/refreshment center, washer/dryer, office area, full bath, garage access, and sliders that lead to a patio and a beautiful fenced in yard. Garage can park 2 cars and has a workshop. Half a mile to Noroton Heights train station and shopping. Nature preserve, beaches and schools are just around the corner. Curb appeal and then some, make this your home sweet home.