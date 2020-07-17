All apartments in Darien
Darien, CT
21 Nearwater Lane
21 Nearwater Lane

21 Nearwater Lane · (203) 326-0515
Location

21 Nearwater Lane, Darien, CT 06820
Noroton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME LOCATION - updated 3-4 bedroom home only a short stroll to one of Darien's public beaches and steps from its award-winning, blue-ribbon elementary school. This home boasts a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen with high end stainless appliances, gleaming hardwood flooring, upscale millwork, oversized bedrooms, radiant heat flooring in bathroom, 2 car garage, and a large deck overlooking a level, private backyard. Located only 1 mile from the train station, it is close to schools, shopping, transportation making this home ideal. Tenant responsible for all utilities including lawn care, snow removal, and trash. Credit check, two month's security, and first month's rent due upon lease signing. Landlord will also consider partial or fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Nearwater Lane have any available units?
21 Nearwater Lane has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Nearwater Lane have?
Some of 21 Nearwater Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Nearwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21 Nearwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Nearwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21 Nearwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 21 Nearwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21 Nearwater Lane offers parking.
Does 21 Nearwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Nearwater Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Nearwater Lane have a pool?
No, 21 Nearwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21 Nearwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 21 Nearwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Nearwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Nearwater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Nearwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Nearwater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
