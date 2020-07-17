21 Nearwater Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME LOCATION - updated 3-4 bedroom home only a short stroll to one of Darien's public beaches and steps from its award-winning, blue-ribbon elementary school. This home boasts a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen with high end stainless appliances, gleaming hardwood flooring, upscale millwork, oversized bedrooms, radiant heat flooring in bathroom, 2 car garage, and a large deck overlooking a level, private backyard. Located only 1 mile from the train station, it is close to schools, shopping, transportation making this home ideal. Tenant responsible for all utilities including lawn care, snow removal, and trash. Credit check, two month's security, and first month's rent due upon lease signing. Landlord will also consider partial or fully furnished.