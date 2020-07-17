All apartments in Darien
11 Holmes Court
11 Holmes Court

11 Holmes Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Holmes Court, Darien, CT 06820
Noroton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
This home has it all! Great neighborhood, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, living room with wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, office space plus finished basement and an additional versatile room with a full bath on the first floor with separate entrance to be used for guests or as a family room. Lovely level backyard with deck to entertain. Central AC and Natural Gas heat. Minimum of one-year lease required, available August 15th, 2020. Tenants responsible for credit check, property and liability insurance, all utilities, electricity, heat, natural gas, cable/internet/phone, water, alarm system, groundskeeping and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

