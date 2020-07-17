11 Holmes Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking internet access

This home has it all! Great neighborhood, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, living room with wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, office space plus finished basement and an additional versatile room with a full bath on the first floor with separate entrance to be used for guests or as a family room. Lovely level backyard with deck to entertain. Central AC and Natural Gas heat. Minimum of one-year lease required, available August 15th, 2020. Tenants responsible for credit check, property and liability insurance, all utilities, electricity, heat, natural gas, cable/internet/phone, water, alarm system, groundskeeping and snow removal.