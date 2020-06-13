Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Sayville, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
239 Middle Road
239 Middle Road, Sayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
420 sqft
Separate cottage in beautiful South Sayville Use of yard and garden, 420 sq.ft. Lr/kitchen combo, sep bedroom/bath.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
247 Railroad Avenue
247 Lakeland Avenue, Sayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Restored Charm Throughout This Beautifully Renovated Apartment. Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles. HugeWalk Up Granny Attic For Storage. 1 Block From Main Street and Long Island Railroad.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY!  This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Patchogue
9 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
311 Bay Avenue - 3
311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew. Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease This is a shared rooming house.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Great River
1 Unit Available
373 Great River Road
373 Great River Road, Great River, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage.

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
East Islip
1 Unit Available
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
190 Terry Rd B
190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508 Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail

Median Rent in Sayville

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sayville is $1,788, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,130.
Studio
$1,610
1 Bed
$1,788
2 Beds
$2,130
3+ Beds
$2,747
City GuideSayville
The former home of Marlon Brando, Sayville New York has a little something for everyone.

Sayville is a lovely little town on Long Island, New York.  In 1994, California State University designated Sayville as the “friendliest town in America!” With a population of around 16,853, it's the embarkation point for ferries to the beach getaways in Fire Island.

Moving to Sayville

Renters constitute about 20 percent of Sayville’s real estate so if you’re looking for an apartment to rent, you will find lots of options here. It might take some time, however, as the vacancy rate is quite low at less than four percent. Still, give yourself some time and get to know the area a little better and you’re sure to find something you like in the course of a month or two. It’s a good idea to visit to get an idea of what the town is like as well. If you’re planning to commute into New York City, which many people do, you might want to test out the drive once or twice to get a feel for how long it will take. Traffic can be pretty brutal at certain hours so make sure that doesn’t affect your decision to move! Otherwise, you’ll probably be happy to score a great apartment here. Keep in mind that the closer to the water you are, the more rental costs will be. When you go check out places, bring along the information your landlord or broker has requested – the basic stuff like credit history, references, bank statements, etc. If you’re bringing any pets, make sure they have all their shots and you bring proof of it too! The perfect rental isn’t THAT easy to find here so you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to pounce on a place once it comes up. Be sure to know exactly what you’re looking for before you start seeing apartments – that will help you narrow down your choice and save you time and trips. 

Living in Sayville

Sayville is a lovely little place to live and consistently gets rated one of the top places to live in MONEY magazine's annual survey. It has a small population of friendly, liberal people and its proximity to the beach and to the beautiful Fire Island makes it a popular destination for tourists and weekenders coming from the city. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sayville?
In Sayville, the median rent is $1,610 for a studio, $1,788 for a 1-bedroom, $2,130 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,747 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sayville, check out our monthly Sayville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sayville?
Some of the colleges located in the Sayville area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sayville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sayville from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

