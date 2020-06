Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Terrific location. Light, bright and spacious on cul- de- sac with views of Black Rock Harbor. Welcoming front porch. Open layout first floor with Kitchen and Family Room. Half Bath with Laundry hook up. Sliders to Deck and partially fenced back yard. Second floor features two nice sized bedrooms including Master with Bal/Deck. Also includes Window AC units for second floor and two parking spaces paved. Near Captains Cove and close to shops, restaurants and Metro North Station.