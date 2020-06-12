718 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment. Features include 4 sizable bedrooms with 2 full baths, an endless private backyard with a gorgeous inground pool complete with patio for entertaining family and friends !! Plus partial finished basement that has been waterproofed, 4 car private driveway and lastly a pool house!! (ask for additional information regarding pool house) Seconds away from hi-ways, Sacred Heart, Trumbull Shopping Mall, St Vincent Hospital and much more!! Perfect fit for a family! COME SEE !!