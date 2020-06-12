All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 718 Lincoln Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
718 Lincoln Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM

718 Lincoln Avenue

718 Lincoln Avenue · (800) 913-1936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Brooklawn - St. Vincent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment. Features include 4 sizable bedrooms with 2 full baths, an endless private backyard with a gorgeous inground pool complete with patio for entertaining family and friends !! Plus partial finished basement that has been waterproofed, 4 car private driveway and lastly a pool house!! (ask for additional information regarding pool house) Seconds away from hi-ways, Sacred Heart, Trumbull Shopping Mall, St Vincent Hospital and much more!! Perfect fit for a family! COME SEE !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
718 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 718 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
718 Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 718 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 718 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 718 Lincoln Avenue does offer parking.
Does 718 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 718 Lincoln Avenue has a pool.
Does 718 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 718 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 718 Lincoln Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity