134 Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unit available for rent at the end of November! Spacious, sun-filled, and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about. The unit has extra large living room, eat-in kitchen w/ new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. NEW hardwood floors throughout, gas hot air furnace and hot water heaters. Two car oversized garage & a private, level backyard with the deck off the first-floor master bedroom is great for relaxing on those crisp fall nights!