Bridgeport, CT
134 Garden Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

134 Garden Drive

134 Garden Drive · (888) 610-8078
Location

134 Garden Drive, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit available for rent at the end of November! Spacious, sun-filled, and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about. The unit has extra large living room, eat-in kitchen w/ new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. NEW hardwood floors throughout, gas hot air furnace and hot water heaters. Two car oversized garage & a private, level backyard with the deck off the first-floor master bedroom is great for relaxing on those crisp fall nights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Garden Drive have any available units?
134 Garden Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Garden Drive have?
Some of 134 Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Garden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 134 Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Garden Drive does offer parking.
Does 134 Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
