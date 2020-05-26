67 South Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with tile floor, new vanity, and full tub/shower. Gas heat and central air-conditioning plus outdoor ramp location in 13 unit remodeled secured apartment building. Washers and Dryers in lower level with locked storage rooms for each tenant. Private lot provided for off-street parking. One block to the Blackstone Library and newly renovated community and senior center. Near Shoreline East train station and Branford Point park and town beach. Nearby marinas, breweries and Foote Park. Minutes to highways, hospitals, universities and Yale. Good credit a must! No pet policy and no smoking/vaping policy. Covid-19 protection rules apply for all showings.