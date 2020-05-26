All apartments in Branford Center
Find more places like 67 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Branford Center, CT
/
67 South Main Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

67 South Main Street

67 South Main Street · (860) 621-8378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Branford Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

67 South Main Street, Branford Center, CT 06405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with tile floor, new vanity, and full tub/shower. Gas heat and central air-conditioning plus outdoor ramp location in 13 unit remodeled secured apartment building. Washers and Dryers in lower level with locked storage rooms for each tenant. Private lot provided for off-street parking. One block to the Blackstone Library and newly renovated community and senior center. Near Shoreline East train station and Branford Point park and town beach. Nearby marinas, breweries and Foote Park. Minutes to highways, hospitals, universities and Yale. Good credit a must! No pet policy and no smoking/vaping policy. Covid-19 protection rules apply for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 South Main Street have any available units?
67 South Main Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 South Main Street have?
Some of 67 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branford Center.
Does 67 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 67 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 67 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 67 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 South Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 67 South Main Street has accessible units.
Does 67 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 South Main Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 67 South Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Branford Center 1 BedroomsBranford Center 2 Bedrooms
Branford Center Apartments with GarageBranford Center Apartments with Gym
Branford Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTIslandia, NYGreenport, NY
Shirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity