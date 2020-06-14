Apartment List
/
CO
/
wheat ridge
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wheat Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Barths
32 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Barths
1 Unit Available
3070 Wadsworth Blvd
3070 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
954 sqft
Updated with newer carpet and paint. Tons of storage in unfinished basement which has hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards, large living area. Fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Applewood
26 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Berkeley
9 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
West Highland
3 Units Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5461 Water Tower Promenade
5461 Water Tower Promenade, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
This recently rehabbed unit has brand new carpet, paint, and is ready for move in July 15st. 2 upstairs bedrooms, each with own full bath. Laundry room with full size washer dryer on top floor between bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4016 Perry St
4016 Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY!!!! SAME Great LOCATION!!!! - Property Id: 270994 I got tired of pointing out the front window at the BIG tree lined street of Tennyson St with the view of snow capped mountains and saying THAT'S the reason why

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5436 Zephyr Court
5436 Zephyr Court, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1358 sqft
5436 Zephyr Court Available 06/15/20 Newer Townhome Near Olde Town - Two bedroom Water Tower Village townhome walking distance to Olde Town Arvada and the light rail. Built in 2006, this is a three story walk-up in a quiet residential area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1827 Quail St
1827 Quail Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver.
Results within 5 miles of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Denver West
46 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wheat Ridge, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wheat Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheat Ridge 3 BedroomsWheat Ridge Accessible ApartmentsWheat Ridge Apartments under $1,000
Wheat Ridge Apartments with BalconyWheat Ridge Apartments with GarageWheat Ridge Apartments with GymWheat Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheat Ridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheat Ridge Apartments with Parking
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolWheat Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerWheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesWheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College