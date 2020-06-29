All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 7770 W 38th Ave #209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
7770 W 38th Ave #209
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:36 AM

7770 W 38th Ave #209

7770 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7770 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Wheat Ridge Plaza - 7770 W. 38th Ave #209 Tucked back off of Wadsworth and 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, in the quiet and tree-surrounded Bel Aire neighborhood lies a park-like condo complex perfect for you. Private, with a secured entrance, the building is quiet and cozy. Upon entrance into the darling 954 sq ft condo, the kitchen is to your left. Complete with newer appliances and marble countertops contrasting with darker cupboards, this kitchen offers good space for any chef. Off of the kitchen, you'll find yourself in the dining area, perfect for family meals or entertaining friends! It opens up into the living room which offers great natural light from the balcony. The floors are gorgeous dark hardwood that would go well with any furnishings you may have. There is a bathroom on your right, upon entering the condo, that does have a full shower and tub! The master bedroom is spacious and carpeted. It comes with a large walk-in closet, great for all your clothes and shoes! And the Master Bath is also large with a private toilet and shower. The sink space is gracious, for all the hair products and towels. The second bedroom is also spacious and carpeted. This condo has it all. It's close to restaurants, shopping, the mountains and more. Well taken care of and the owner pays for the Water, Sewer, and Trash so you don't have to! Schedule a showing to come to see this amazing place.

This is a NO PETS community.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply online or for more information
or
CALL: Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 have any available units?
7770 W 38th Ave #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 have?
Some of 7770 W 38th Ave #209's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7770 W 38th Ave #209 currently offering any rent specials?
7770 W 38th Ave #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 W 38th Ave #209 pet-friendly?
No, 7770 W 38th Ave #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 offer parking?
No, 7770 W 38th Ave #209 does not offer parking.
Does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7770 W 38th Ave #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 have a pool?
Yes, 7770 W 38th Ave #209 has a pool.
Does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 have accessible units?
No, 7770 W 38th Ave #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 W 38th Ave #209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7770 W 38th Ave #209 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College