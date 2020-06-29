Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Wheat Ridge Plaza - 7770 W. 38th Ave #209 Tucked back off of Wadsworth and 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, in the quiet and tree-surrounded Bel Aire neighborhood lies a park-like condo complex perfect for you. Private, with a secured entrance, the building is quiet and cozy. Upon entrance into the darling 954 sq ft condo, the kitchen is to your left. Complete with newer appliances and marble countertops contrasting with darker cupboards, this kitchen offers good space for any chef. Off of the kitchen, you'll find yourself in the dining area, perfect for family meals or entertaining friends! It opens up into the living room which offers great natural light from the balcony. The floors are gorgeous dark hardwood that would go well with any furnishings you may have. There is a bathroom on your right, upon entering the condo, that does have a full shower and tub! The master bedroom is spacious and carpeted. It comes with a large walk-in closet, great for all your clothes and shoes! And the Master Bath is also large with a private toilet and shower. The sink space is gracious, for all the hair products and towels. The second bedroom is also spacious and carpeted. This condo has it all. It's close to restaurants, shopping, the mountains and more. Well taken care of and the owner pays for the Water, Sewer, and Trash so you don't have to! Schedule a showing to come to see this amazing place.



