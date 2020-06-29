All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:29 PM

7735 West 39th Avenue

7735 W 39th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7735 W 39th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Rent - $1695
Deposit - $1695
Cat(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500.
No dogs due to shared common areas.
Available NOW
18-month lease preferred.
Water/Sewer included in the rent!

Updated duplex with finished basement and detached 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. Hardwood floors on the main level. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator. Finished basement with a non-conforming 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath plus huge rec room. Full-size washer/dryer hookups. New interior paint, new flooring in the basement! New central air conditioning. Vinyl windows! Ceiling fans! Shared yard. Terrific location in Wheat Ridge - minutes to Lutheran Hospital, I-70 and shops/restaurants on Wadsworth.

**Mowing included in the rent. Tenants responsible for light weeding, leaf removal and landscaping work.

**Tenants are responsible for snow removal on the driveway and sidewalks.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 West 39th Avenue have any available units?
7735 West 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7735 West 39th Avenue have?
Some of 7735 West 39th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7735 West 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7735 West 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 West 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7735 West 39th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7735 West 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7735 West 39th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7735 West 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 West 39th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 West 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7735 West 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7735 West 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7735 West 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 West 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7735 West 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

