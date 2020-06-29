7735 West 39th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Rent - $1695

Deposit - $1695

Cat(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500.

No dogs due to shared common areas.

Available NOW

18-month lease preferred.

Water/Sewer included in the rent!



Updated duplex with finished basement and detached 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. Hardwood floors on the main level. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator. Finished basement with a non-conforming 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath plus huge rec room. Full-size washer/dryer hookups. New interior paint, new flooring in the basement! New central air conditioning. Vinyl windows! Ceiling fans! Shared yard. Terrific location in Wheat Ridge - minutes to Lutheran Hospital, I-70 and shops/restaurants on Wadsworth.



**Mowing included in the rent. Tenants responsible for light weeding, leaf removal and landscaping work.



**Tenants are responsible for snow removal on the driveway and sidewalks.

Contact us to schedule a showing.