7735 West 39th Avenue

Amenities
Rent - $1695
Deposit - $1695
Cat(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500.
No dogs due to shared common areas.
Available NOW
18-month lease preferred.
Water/Sewer included in the rent!
Updated duplex with finished basement and detached 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. Hardwood floors on the main level. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator. Finished basement with a non-conforming 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath plus huge rec room. Full-size washer/dryer hookups. New interior paint, new flooring in the basement! New central air conditioning. Vinyl windows! Ceiling fans! Shared yard. Terrific location in Wheat Ridge - minutes to Lutheran Hospital, I-70 and shops/restaurants on Wadsworth.
**Mowing included in the rent. Tenants responsible for light weeding, leaf removal and landscaping work.
**Tenants are responsible for snow removal on the driveway and sidewalks.
Contact us to schedule a showing.