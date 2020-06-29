All apartments in Wheat Ridge
6110 W. 30th Ave.

6110 West 30th Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6110 West 30th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Barths

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6110 W. 30th Ave. · Avail. Jul 28

$2,375

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
6110 W. 30th Ave. Available 07/28/20 Spacious Home with 2 Car Garage in quiet Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 2 year lease!

2,000 Sq. Ft. home with 2 car garage, 2 Living rooms, Sun Porch, 2 Fireplaces and Wet Bar.
This property has been well cared for and is located on a quiet street in a great area of Wheat Ridge,
Close to Highlands, and a 10 minute commute to downtown.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Sewer Charges included in rent for an additional $20/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5890963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 W. 30th Ave. have any available units?
6110 W. 30th Ave. has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 W. 30th Ave. have?
Some of 6110 W. 30th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 W. 30th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6110 W. 30th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 W. 30th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 W. 30th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6110 W. 30th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6110 W. 30th Ave. offers parking.
Does 6110 W. 30th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 W. 30th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 W. 30th Ave. have a pool?
No, 6110 W. 30th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6110 W. 30th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6110 W. 30th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 W. 30th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 W. 30th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
