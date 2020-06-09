All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

5890 W 39th Pl

5890 West 39th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5890 West 39th Place, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020. Fantastic location - 2 minute drive to i70, 10 min drive to downtown Denver, and only blocks from the West Highlands. Quiet, convenient, and low maintenance living.
This is a modern beauty in Wheat Ridge's Incarnation Development, only a short walk to Tennyson Street, and all the incredible development on 38th. This home, completed in 2016 boasts a stunning open floor plan that showcases a gourmet kitchen and huge island that opens into a spacious living room. The home shows beautifully with tons of natural light, modern finishes and mountain views from the master bedroom. The kitchen is stunning with white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, subway tile, a farm house sink and pendant lighting. The attached two car garage easily fits your vehicles and all your Colorado gear. This home is modern, low maintenance Colorado living at it's finest, with incredible finishes with walkability to some of Denver's finest locales. The home is energy efficient with Solar Energy on the roof with the solar lease included in the HOA. Community includes a walking path to 38th, community garden and modern architecture.

(RLNE5643178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5890 W 39th Pl have any available units?
5890 W 39th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5890 W 39th Pl have?
Some of 5890 W 39th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5890 W 39th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5890 W 39th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 W 39th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5890 W 39th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5890 W 39th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5890 W 39th Pl offers parking.
Does 5890 W 39th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5890 W 39th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 W 39th Pl have a pool?
No, 5890 W 39th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5890 W 39th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5890 W 39th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 W 39th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5890 W 39th Pl has units with dishwashers.
