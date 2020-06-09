5890 W 39th Pl

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020. Fantastic location - 2 minute drive to i70, 10 min drive to downtown Denver, and only blocks from the West Highlands. Quiet, convenient, and low maintenance living.

This is a modern beauty in Wheat Ridge's Incarnation Development, only a short walk to Tennyson Street, and all the incredible development on 38th. This home, completed in 2016 boasts a stunning open floor plan that showcases a gourmet kitchen and huge island that opens into a spacious living room. The home shows beautifully with tons of natural light, modern finishes and mountain views from the master bedroom. The kitchen is stunning with white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, subway tile, a farm house sink and pendant lighting. The attached two car garage easily fits your vehicles and all your Colorado gear. This home is modern, low maintenance Colorado living at it's finest, with incredible finishes with walkability to some of Denver's finest locales. The home is energy efficient with Solar Energy on the roof with the solar lease included in the HOA. Community includes a walking path to 38th, community garden and modern architecture.



(RLNE5643178)