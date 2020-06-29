All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:25 PM

3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651

3651 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Wright Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Applewood Villages

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch brick duplex unit available now! Complete kitchen and bathroom remodel with new cabinets, appliances etc! Light & bright interior with sun room that lets in lots of natural light. This unit has gorgeous wood floors, an updated W/D, D/W, and very large fenced back yard with mature landscaping, and an attached 1 car garage as well. Come and take a look today!
Beautiful brick duplex unit available now! Light & Bright interior with huge windows that let in lots of natural light. This unit has brand new kitchen and bathroom flooring, new carpet, new paint, and gorgeous wood floors. The unit also has a W/D, D/W, and very large fenced back yard with mature landscaping, and an attached 1 car garage as well. Come and take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 have any available units?
3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 have?
Some of 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 currently offering any rent specials?
3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 pet-friendly?
No, 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 offer parking?
Yes, 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 offers parking.
Does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 have a pool?
No, 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 does not have a pool.
Does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 have accessible units?
No, 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 does not have accessible units.
Does 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651 has units with dishwashers.

