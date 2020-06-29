3651-3653 Wright St. - 3651

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ranch brick duplex unit available now! Complete kitchen and bathroom remodel with new cabinets, appliances etc! Light & bright interior with sun room that lets in lots of natural light. This unit has gorgeous wood floors, an updated W/D, D/W, and very large fenced back yard with mature landscaping, and an attached 1 car garage as well. Come and take a look today!

