All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 3445 Simms St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
3445 Simms St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3445 Simms St

3445 Simms Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3445 Simms Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Applewood Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful single story home at end of cul-de-sac. - Property Id: 114808

Beautiful single story home at end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood that backs up to Lewis Meadows Park. Recently remodeled with new Cortec flooring, paint, swamp cooler, new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove and dishwasher) and blinds.

Lovely outdoor living space with patio, and pond / water feature. Lawn / pond maintenance included.

One dog (50 lb. or less) may be allowed upon landlord approval, however, the yard is not completely fenced in.

Two car garage, RV parking, gas fireplace.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114808
Property Id 114808

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Simms St have any available units?
3445 Simms St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Simms St have?
Some of 3445 Simms St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Simms St currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Simms St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Simms St pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Simms St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3445 Simms St offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Simms St offers parking.
Does 3445 Simms St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 Simms St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Simms St have a pool?
No, 3445 Simms St does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Simms St have accessible units?
No, 3445 Simms St does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Simms St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Simms St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College