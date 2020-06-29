3445 Simms St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful single story home at end of cul-de-sac. - Property Id: 114808
Beautiful single story home at end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood that backs up to Lewis Meadows Park. Recently remodeled with new Cortec flooring, paint, swamp cooler, new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove and dishwasher) and blinds.
Lovely outdoor living space with patio, and pond / water feature. Lawn / pond maintenance included.
One dog (50 lb. or less) may be allowed upon landlord approval, however, the yard is not completely fenced in.
Two car garage, RV parking, gas fireplace.
No Dogs Allowed
