3300 Pierce St

Large Yard! Duplex in Wheat Ridge with Hardwood Floors! - This 3 bed, 1 bath house features a great location, hardwood floors, and an impressive, large back yard. This is a duplex on a corner lot and is just east of Wadsworth. Washer/Dryer Hookups. The closest grocery stores are Safeway and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include The Bardo Coffee House, KareBear Bakery and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Clancy's Irish Pub, Right Coast Pizza and Fran's Cafe.



This is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1850.00/month, 1-month security deposit. All utilities are paid by tenants.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Call today for your showing!!

This house will not last

(720) 673-4882



