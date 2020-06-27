All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

3300 Pierce St

3300 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Pierce Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Large Yard! Duplex in Wheat Ridge with Hardwood Floors! - This 3 bed, 1 bath house features a great location, hardwood floors, and an impressive, large back yard. This is a duplex on a corner lot and is just east of Wadsworth. Washer/Dryer Hookups. The closest grocery stores are Safeway and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include The Bardo Coffee House, KareBear Bakery and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Clancy's Irish Pub, Right Coast Pizza and Fran's Cafe.

This is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1850.00/month, 1-month security deposit. All utilities are paid by tenants.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This house will not last
(720) 673-4882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Pierce St have any available units?
3300 Pierce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Pierce St have?
Some of 3300 Pierce St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Pierce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Pierce St pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Pierce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3300 Pierce St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Pierce St offers parking.
Does 3300 Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Pierce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Pierce St have a pool?
No, 3300 Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 3300 Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Pierce St does not have units with dishwashers.

