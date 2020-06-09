All apartments in Wheat Ridge
2695 Gray Street
2695 Gray Street

2695 Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

2695 Gray Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute house in great Wheat Ridge neighborhood. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with eat in bar that is open to the living room. Cabinets, counter tops and back splash compliment this bright and cheery kitchen. Home also features hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds, and a huge master suite with deluxe walk in closet with custom built-ins. 2 additional, spacious and bright secondary bedrooms complete this home. The exterior offers a fully fenced in yard with covered patio providing for hours of entertaining and BBQ's in the warmer months. This home also includes a utility shed and detached oversized 2-car garage. Won't last long so call soon to make this amazing rental your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Gray Street have any available units?
2695 Gray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2695 Gray Street have?
Some of 2695 Gray Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Gray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 2695 Gray Street offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Gray Street offers parking.
Does 2695 Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2695 Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Gray Street have a pool?
No, 2695 Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 2695 Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 2695 Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2695 Gray Street has units with dishwashers.
