2695 Gray Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Cute house in great Wheat Ridge neighborhood. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with eat in bar that is open to the living room. Cabinets, counter tops and back splash compliment this bright and cheery kitchen. Home also features hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds, and a huge master suite with deluxe walk in closet with custom built-ins. 2 additional, spacious and bright secondary bedrooms complete this home. The exterior offers a fully fenced in yard with covered patio providing for hours of entertaining and BBQ's in the warmer months. This home also includes a utility shed and detached oversized 2-car garage. Won't last long so call soon to make this amazing rental your home!