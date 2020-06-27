All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

10500 W 45th Ave

10500 West 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10500 West 45th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Completely remodeled home close to everything! - Property Id: 68024

This house is close to everything and has easy mountain access!

With three large bedrooms and three full bathrooms, you'll never feel cramped. The main floor has an open floor plan with newly refinished original hard wood floors. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with a large island, with plenty of storage and room to entertain.

The upstairs has all three bedrooms, creating a very private space. With updated bathrooms, flooring, paint, moulding...there's not much left to be desired!

Sitting on 1/4 an acre, there's plenty of room in the backyard. Large cement patio, detached storage shed, oversize one car garage, AND a giant garden area.

Nearby Features: Clear Creek Trail, Wheat Ridge Recreation Center, Miller Park, Gold Line Light Rail, Target, Sprouts, King Soopers, Applejacks, Home Goods, Sierra Trading Post, Hobby Lobby

Within a 10ish minute drive: Golden, Ridge @ 38th, Olde Town Arvada, Downtown Denver

Flexible move-in date. Must income qualify at 3x rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/68024p
Property Id 68024

(RLNE5088099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 W 45th Ave have any available units?
10500 W 45th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 W 45th Ave have?
Some of 10500 W 45th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 W 45th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10500 W 45th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 W 45th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10500 W 45th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10500 W 45th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10500 W 45th Ave offers parking.
Does 10500 W 45th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10500 W 45th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 W 45th Ave have a pool?
No, 10500 W 45th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10500 W 45th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10500 W 45th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 W 45th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 W 45th Ave has units with dishwashers.
