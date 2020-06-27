10500 W 45th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage lobby pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Completely remodeled home close to everything! - Property Id: 68024



This house is close to everything and has easy mountain access!



With three large bedrooms and three full bathrooms, you'll never feel cramped. The main floor has an open floor plan with newly refinished original hard wood floors. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with a large island, with plenty of storage and room to entertain.



The upstairs has all three bedrooms, creating a very private space. With updated bathrooms, flooring, paint, moulding...there's not much left to be desired!



Sitting on 1/4 an acre, there's plenty of room in the backyard. Large cement patio, detached storage shed, oversize one car garage, AND a giant garden area.



Nearby Features: Clear Creek Trail, Wheat Ridge Recreation Center, Miller Park, Gold Line Light Rail, Target, Sprouts, King Soopers, Applejacks, Home Goods, Sierra Trading Post, Hobby Lobby



Within a 10ish minute drive: Golden, Ridge @ 38th, Olde Town Arvada, Downtown Denver



Flexible move-in date. Must income qualify at 3x rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/68024p

