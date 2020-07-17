All apartments in Weld County
Find more places like 2222 O Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weld County, CO
/
2222 O Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM

2222 O Street

2222 O St · (970) 888-1129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2222 O St, Weld County, CO 80631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2222 O Street · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home. Generous sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space for storage has attached dining room. Master bedroom has large master bath. Home has central air. Laundry room includes washer and dryer hook ups and cabinets for storage. Patio space on the front of the house for cozy evenings outside.

No Pets.

2222 O Street
Greeley, CO 80631

Contact Eddie @ 970-673-3673 to schedule an appointment.

Also, please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 O Street have any available units?
2222 O Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2222 O Street have?
Some of 2222 O Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 O Street currently offering any rent specials?
2222 O Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 O Street pet-friendly?
No, 2222 O Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weld County.
Does 2222 O Street offer parking?
No, 2222 O Street does not offer parking.
Does 2222 O Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 O Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 O Street have a pool?
No, 2222 O Street does not have a pool.
Does 2222 O Street have accessible units?
No, 2222 O Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 O Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 O Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 O Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2222 O Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2222 O Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road
Evans, CO 80620
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, COSeverance, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COEvans, COBerthoud, CO
Lafayette, COEaton, COBrighton, COErie, COLouisville, COCheyenne, WYCommerce City, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity