Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home. Generous sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space for storage has attached dining room. Master bedroom has large master bath. Home has central air. Laundry room includes washer and dryer hook ups and cabinets for storage. Patio space on the front of the house for cozy evenings outside.



2222 O Street

Greeley, CO 80631



Contact Eddie @ 970-673-3673 to schedule an appointment.



Also, please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.



No Pets Allowed



