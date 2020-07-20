All apartments in Weld County
Last updated May 27 2019 at 4:34 AM

16398 County Road 86

16398 County Road 86 · No Longer Available
Location

16398 County Road 86, Weld County, CO 80610

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Newer furnace and AC *Newer siding, roof, interior and exterior paint, and newer floor coverings *4 bedroom, 2 bath house on 3.5 acres *Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath (soaker tub and separate shower) *Office or formal dining room *Open floor plan *Easily set up for 2 horses *Other livestock negotiable *Paved road access to Highway 14 and Highway 85 *Easy commute to Fort Collins (15 miles) and Greeley (10 miles) *Wonderful Mountain Views *Available on June 1st *$2150 month *1 year lease preferred *$2150 deposit required *No Smoking *No indoor cats *Dog negotiable with additional $500 deposit (refundable) and $50 month pet rent (non-refundable) *MUST be willing and able to maintain acreage *Call or text with questions or to set up a showing - 970-590-1945 *$25 application fee per adult (18 and over)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16398 County Road 86 have any available units?
16398 County Road 86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weld County, CO.
What amenities does 16398 County Road 86 have?
Some of 16398 County Road 86's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16398 County Road 86 currently offering any rent specials?
16398 County Road 86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16398 County Road 86 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16398 County Road 86 is pet friendly.
Does 16398 County Road 86 offer parking?
Yes, 16398 County Road 86 offers parking.
Does 16398 County Road 86 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16398 County Road 86 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16398 County Road 86 have a pool?
No, 16398 County Road 86 does not have a pool.
Does 16398 County Road 86 have accessible units?
No, 16398 County Road 86 does not have accessible units.
Does 16398 County Road 86 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16398 County Road 86 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16398 County Road 86 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16398 County Road 86 has units with air conditioning.
