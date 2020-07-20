16398 County Road 86

Amenities

*Newer furnace and AC *Newer siding, roof, interior and exterior paint, and newer floor coverings *4 bedroom, 2 bath house on 3.5 acres *Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath (soaker tub and separate shower) *Office or formal dining room *Open floor plan *Easily set up for 2 horses *Other livestock negotiable *Paved road access to Highway 14 and Highway 85 *Easy commute to Fort Collins (15 miles) and Greeley (10 miles) *Wonderful Mountain Views *Available on June 1st *$2150 month *1 year lease preferred *$2150 deposit required *No Smoking *No indoor cats *Dog negotiable with additional $500 deposit (refundable) and $50 month pet rent (non-refundable) *MUST be willing and able to maintain acreage *Call or text with questions or to set up a showing - 970-590-1945 *$25 application fee per adult (18 and over)