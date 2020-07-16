Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Idaho Creek Community in Longmont, CO - $1950/Month



10418 Forester PL. Longmont, CO 80504

3 beds 2 baths 1,550 Sq. Ft.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



This contemporary design, corner lot house, located in a wonderful Community, features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1 car attached garage. This home has a beautiful great room with an open feel including large windows, beautiful wood flooring, and French doors that leads to a good-sized outdoor patio. Kitchen offers 42" dark java stained cabinets, granite counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances and large island with breakfast bar! On the second level you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with upgrades bath with tile flooring and granite counter top with glass bowl plus a great sized walk-in closet. Additionally, there are 2 spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom with gorgeous tile flooring and closets offering lots of storage! This home is in a prime location within minutes of I-25 and HWY 119 with direct access to Denver or Fort Collins.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.



First months rent and security deposits are required prior to move in and must be available prior to signing a lease agreement. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric, water, sewer. HOA fees are included in rent.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to APPLY ONLINE: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.



PMI Mile High

13336 Franklin St., Thornton, CO 80241

Phone: (303) 536-8711