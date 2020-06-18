All apartments in Welby
Location

8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO 80229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8199 Welby Road #3406 · Avail. Jul 13

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has all the major appliances including a dishwasher, and has plenty of cabinet space for storage. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining with many windows that bring in natural light. The living room is the heart of this home complete with beautiful hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of an additional half bathroom located on the main floor for your guests. Outside you can enjoy your morning coffee or get some fresh air on the small front patio. Living in this community you will have access to an outdoor pool where you can keep cool in the hot summers. You will fall in love with the location as this property sits minutes from Rotella Park, South Platte River, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze to pretty much anywhere with quick access to I-25 and I-270. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Ceiling Fans, Patio, Gas burning fireplace, Community Pool
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Detached Garage
School District: Adams 12

Property will be vacant on June 27th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

