Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

7341 Race Street

Location

7341 Race Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #854289.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, fresh new paint, new floors, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 3 car garage, two reserved parking spots, and RV parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rotella Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.

Nearby schools include McElwain Elementary School and Thornton High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #854289.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 Race Street have any available units?
7341 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 7341 Race Street have?
Some of 7341 Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 7341 Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welby.
Does 7341 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 7341 Race Street offers parking.
Does 7341 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7341 Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Race Street have a pool?
No, 7341 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 7341 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 7341 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7341 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7341 Race Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7341 Race Street does not have units with air conditioning.
