7341 Race Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #854289.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, fresh new paint, new floors, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 3 car garage, two reserved parking spots, and RV parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rotella Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.



Nearby schools include McElwain Elementary School and Thornton High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



