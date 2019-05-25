1710 East 81st Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Coronado Fourth! This is the perfect home for your family! - The tri-level house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1 car attached garage. It is located on a large corner lot a quiet street. This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days!



This house was recently updated with fresh new paint and nice floor. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.



This is located in a quiet neighborhood near grocery, and shopping. The house is located in Coronado Hills Elementary School and Rotella Park, it offers quick freeway access to Downtown Denver and to the mountains.



The house will be ready for a new tenant by May 23. New photos will be uploaded soon.



*Rent is $1975 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1900 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minumum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Tenant pays all utilities.

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

*Off street parking



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 3875.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit Score



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.



Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4887562)