9816 Derby Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Privacy, acreage, large living spaces, & Mtn views! - What do you value? Privacy, acreage, large living spaces, an array of flex spaces, Mtn views among huge Ponderosa Pines? Check off all those boxes and more here*come see the best street in the Pinery! You have an executive size 2-acre lot plus Hardiplank siding and a tile roof -most Pinery homes have cedar siding and asphalt roofs*loft-like open feel with soaring ceilings and 6 skylights*great room with gleaming hardwoods anchored by fireplace and built-in entertainment center can accommodate multiple living arrangements*kitchen boasts stainless appliances w/newer double ovens, maple cabs, tile counter, and fantastic breakfast nook*sprawling master has room-size closet, deck access and remodeled bath w/cherry cabs and jacuzzi tub*splendid dining room can fit the largest of tables*1452 SF of porch/deck for unlimited outdoor living options*bsement features large rec room w/ wet bar that walks out to large patio, 5 bedrooms/flex spaces, workshop, huge storage*energy efficient 5 heating zones.



To schedule a showing contact Lourdes at 720 795 2373 Lourdes @ ColoradoDreamHomes .Net or visit coloradodreamprops.appfolio.com/listings/detail/6a6c09ea-e7fd-498d-866f-7a349614d784



No Cats Allowed



