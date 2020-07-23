/
park county
25 Apartments for rent in Park County, CO📍
318 Beaver Creek Lane
318 Beaver Creek Road, Fairplay, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 bedroom duplex with woodburning stove in town - Property Id: 24506 Great 2 bedroom 1 bath. In town on a freshly paved road.
738 Trout Creek Drive
738 Trout Creek Dr, Fairplay, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1319 sqft
738 Trout Creek Drive Available 09/08/20 Pets Negotiable, Two Car Garage! - This single family 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home is available 9/8/20 for a year lease. Home has great natural light, gas fireplace, and amazing views.
1328 Clark Rd
1328 Clark Rd, Park County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Custom Mountain Home in Bailey, CO for Rent Available 6/1.
604 Quartz Circle
604 Quartz Circle, Park County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Wonderful flat property with circle drive that can accommodate trailers in quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Park County
107 Peaks View Court 333
107 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Blue River Condos - Property Id: 282054 3 bedroom/2bath, furnished, 2 queen beds, 1 murphy bed, top floor unit, hot tub onsite, fireplace, on bus route Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114
27 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114 Available 09/08/20 Summer or Year Lease, 10 minutes from Breck! - This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been updated throughout.
Shadow Mountain
8680 London Lane
8680 London Lane, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom home with updated appliances and attached storage shed.
Pine Junction Area
31263 Evans View Lane
31263 Evans View Lane, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Just moments from 285 and within a couple miles of Staunton State Park, let this 2 bedroom home in a quiet tucked away neighborhood be your mountain getaway. Located on 1.
Results within 10 miles of Park County
307 elm street
307 Elm St, Leadville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
320 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Leadville very well-furnished studio apt. - Property Id: 246859 Come stay at any of my remote mountain small towns in heavenly places per corona ordinances, etc. URL is http://airbnb.
28367 Grove Street
28367 Grove Street, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Pine Grove, Conifer, Bailey furnished 1100' cabin - Property Id: 221280 Come stay at any of my remote mountain small town rentals per corona ordinances in place. All are in very heavenly places! URL is http://airbnb.
060 Oro Grande rd 201
060 Oro Grande Road, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Ski in Ski out in Keystone - Property Id: 12503 Beautiful remodel 2 bdr 2 bth fully furnished with washer and dryer in unit across from the ski lift condo. Pool and hot tub in common areas, right underneath the condo!! 6 months to a year lease.
18280 Alta Vista Dr.
18280 Alta Vista Drive, Chaffee County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Trail West has amazing views, a large living room, beautiful sunroom, and master suite separate from three bedrooms.
El Pinal
30177 Appaloosa Drive
30177 Appaloosa Drive, Evergreen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
30177 Appaloosa Drive Available 08/01/20 EVERGREEN! 3 bed / 2 bath / Ranch Floorplan - Private and the views are great! Let us show you this great 3 bed, 2 bath, mountain home.
253 Pelican Circle, #1607
253 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1253 sqft
253 Pelican Circle, #1607 Available 08/01/20 Large condo on the north side of Breckenridge - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C
303 Overlook Drive, Summit County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
566 sqft
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C Available 09/08/20 Amazing Views and Pet Negotiable! On bus route! - This top floor condo is offered unfurnished and is available 9/8/20 for a year lease, no options for a shorter lease.
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308
183 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308 Available 08/01/20 Villas at Swans Nest 2 bedroom - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
31 Willow Green
31 Willow Green, Breckenridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1860 sqft
31 Willow Green Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 2 car garage, Wellington Neighborhood! - This home is an exceptional rental opportunity in a great neighborhood available 9/8/20 for a year lease-no option for a shorter lease.
3968 S Palo Verde Circle
3968 Palo Verde Circle, Evergreen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
This home has been recently renovated with new appliances, carpet, and paint. If you are searching for a convenient location with the Evergreen charm of an older home this is for you.
123 West 6th Street - 5
123 W 6th St, Leadville, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Newly remodeled apartment! Water, sewer, trash, gas and electric. Walk to everything downtown. Very private location in complex. Clean, comfortable and conveniently located.
6911 W Highway 24 Highway
6911 US Route 24, Teller County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4445 sqft
Top of the world views of Pikes Peak and the collegiates on this 40 acre parcel. If Peace and serenity are what you are looking for, this is it. Beautifully treed lot with large and older Aspens and Pines.
167 Quartz Road
167 Quartz Road, Teller County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 167 Quartz Road in Teller County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tanoa and Hiwan
1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1
1274 Red Lodge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2683 sqft
Terrific location! Minutes from 1-70, Elk Meadow Open Space and Evergreen Recreation Center. Walking distance from Bergen Park Shopping area containing King Soopers, Natural Grocers, True Yoga Studio as well as various restaurants and shopping.
23110 Hwy 6 Keystone
23110 Colorado Highway 6, Keystone, CO
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
Available from Sept 1, 2020 for 3-12 months. All Utilities Included All Master Bedrooms: this property has 4 bedrooms- All masters suites with private bathrooms and TVs in each. There is over 2200 sq.
Aspen Park
26681 Main Street
26681 Main Street, Aspen Park, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
967 sqft
Convenient-super clean space in upper unit of an established State Farm Insurance Agency. Separate private entrance. Owner pays for utilities, water, sewer, and trash. Space has two bedrooms/offices, one bath, full kitchen, open area with fireplace.
Some of the colleges located in the Park County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster have apartments for rent.
