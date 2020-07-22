/
/
fremont county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Fremont County, CO📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Dewey Ave.
219 Dewey St, Florence, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 House for Rent in Florence, CO - Property Id: 315424 Older, Remodeled, Clean, 869 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 1 Bath in Florence Colorado. Central Air, Forced Air Furnace, Washer-Dryer. Available August 1st.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 W. Second St.,
916 West 2nd Street, Florence, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 916 W. Second St. Florence - Property Id: 246252 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL Charming turn of the century home on three lots with huge yard available for short term vacation stays.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
727 Clover
727 Clover Avenue, Cañon City, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
727 Clover Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath - This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. This beautiful yard has grass, garden boxes, numerous flowers and shade trees. There are front and back enclosed porches and plenty of storage space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
708 Greenwood Ave
708 Greenwood Avenue, Cañon City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
708 Greenwood Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath house - This 2 bedroom home is located a couple of blocks from Main Street where there are a variety of shops and restaurants. There are hardwood floors through out the house.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
63 Oakwood Dr
63 Oakwood Dr, Fremont County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Mountain Home - This home is located off Copper Gulch Road on a 5 acre wooded lot. There is a large garage with a wood shop and lots of room for more. It is solar powered with a backup generator and on the grid.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 S. 11th Street
102 South 11th Street, Cañon City, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
102 S. 11th Street Available 08/05/20 1 bedroom 1 bath - This newly remodeled one bedroom one bath apartment is located just off Hwy 50. It is walking distance from the downtown area. There is a room in the basement great for a storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 1/2 11th Street
108 1/2 S 11th St, Cañon City, CO
1 Bedroom
$695
108 1/2 11th Street Available 08/01/20 Large 1 bedroom apartment - Large 1 bedroom apartment located close to the downtown area. This is an upstairs unit. Security deposit is based off of background screening - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2644190)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1212 Sherman Ave
1212 Sherman Avenue, Cañon City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath, well maintained duplex home is move in ready. Features custom counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Main St
923 Main Street, Cañon City, CO
Studio
$850
1620 sqft
Want your business to be noticed and flourish? How about putting it in a central Main Street location with your own customer parking? This spacious and affordable building has endless possibilities! Make sure you are viewing this building on www.
Results within 5 miles of Fremont County
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
138 West 1st Street - 1
138 West 1st Street, Salida, CO
Studio
$2,000
800 sqft
Looking for long term renter 800+ sq ft commercial space for rent in historic downtown Salida, Colorado. Located in a heavy foot/car traffic area of the downtown this space provides you the visibility that you need for your business.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
7042 County Road 107
7042 County Road 107, Salida, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1653 sqft
Beautiful old farm house on 2 acres with giant mature willow trees. 2 BRs, 1 3/4 baths, living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, big mud room, and shaded front porch and big back deck over looking open space.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
546 F St
546 F Street, Salida, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
400 sqft
$900 - Furnished Private Room with full bath and room to prepare meals including refrigerator and sink. All Utilities included & Internet. 2 blocks from downtown. Month-to-Month Lease. 10 foot ceilings. Newly installed subway tile shower.
Results within 10 miles of Fremont County
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10842 S Hwy 67
10842 South State Highway 67, Teller County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2782 sqft
Beautiful Log Home - Beautiful log home on 3.7 acres with 2782 sf. Comes fully furnished or furniture can be removed. 3 bedrooms 3 baths with master on the main. Great open concept with room to spread out.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fremont County area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Pueblo, Fountain, and Monument have apartments for rent.