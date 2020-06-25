Amenities
604 Briggs Place Available 07/12/19 Updated Four Bedroom Home For Rent on a Corner Lot in Rock Creek - Beautiful updated home located on a corner lot in beautiful Superior. Main floor features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and a half bath. The upper floor has a large master suite with and attached sitting area and five piece master bath. There are also two additional rooms and a full bath. The fully finished basement has an additional room and three quarters bath room. The fully fenced yard has a large deck with pergola. Perfect for entertaining.
