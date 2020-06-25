All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 604 Briggs Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
604 Briggs Place
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

604 Briggs Place

604 Briggs Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

604 Briggs Place, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
604 Briggs Place Available 07/12/19 Updated Four Bedroom Home For Rent on a Corner Lot in Rock Creek - Beautiful updated home located on a corner lot in beautiful Superior. Main floor features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and a half bath. The upper floor has a large master suite with and attached sitting area and five piece master bath. There are also two additional rooms and a full bath. The fully finished basement has an additional room and three quarters bath room. The fully fenced yard has a large deck with pergola. Perfect for entertaining.

(RLNE3617957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Briggs Place have any available units?
604 Briggs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 604 Briggs Place have?
Some of 604 Briggs Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Briggs Place currently offering any rent specials?
604 Briggs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Briggs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Briggs Place is pet friendly.
Does 604 Briggs Place offer parking?
Yes, 604 Briggs Place offers parking.
Does 604 Briggs Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Briggs Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Briggs Place have a pool?
No, 604 Briggs Place does not have a pool.
Does 604 Briggs Place have accessible units?
No, 604 Briggs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Briggs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Briggs Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Briggs Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 Briggs Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 Bedrooms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College