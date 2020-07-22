402 W Williams St Unit A

Amenities

Beautiful New 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Superior with small fenced yard and AC - Available for a flexible lease!



Be the first live in this brand new property!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.



This is a great opportunity to live in a newly built home in Superior, just minutes from acres and acres of open space land and lots of beautiful views of the mountains. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and is cooled by central AC. The kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and stainless appliances including a gas oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.



There are large windows throughout and a sliding glass door off the dining area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The laundry area come equipped with a full size washer and dryer. The unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage space. The private back yard is fully fenced and landscaped. There is an attached 2 car garage.



Easy access to the Boulder Turnpike. Just a few miles from Avista Adventist Hospital. Within walking distance of miles of hiking and biking trails including the Coal Creek, Mayhoffer-Singletree, and Meadowlark Trails. Major grocery stores and shops are within just a half mile. There are many options for dining and entertainment close by as well.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



