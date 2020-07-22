All apartments in Superior
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

402 W Williams St Unit A

402 W William St · No Longer Available
Location

402 W William St, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful New 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Superior with small fenced yard and AC - Available for a flexible lease!

Be the first live in this brand new property!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

This is a great opportunity to live in a newly built home in Superior, just minutes from acres and acres of open space land and lots of beautiful views of the mountains. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and is cooled by central AC. The kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and stainless appliances including a gas oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.

There are large windows throughout and a sliding glass door off the dining area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The laundry area come equipped with a full size washer and dryer. The unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage space. The private back yard is fully fenced and landscaped. There is an attached 2 car garage.

Easy access to the Boulder Turnpike. Just a few miles from Avista Adventist Hospital. Within walking distance of miles of hiking and biking trails including the Coal Creek, Mayhoffer-Singletree, and Meadowlark Trails. Major grocery stores and shops are within just a half mile. There are many options for dining and entertainment close by as well.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5342554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 W Williams St Unit A have any available units?
402 W Williams St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 402 W Williams St Unit A have?
Some of 402 W Williams St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 W Williams St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
402 W Williams St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 W Williams St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 W Williams St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 402 W Williams St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 402 W Williams St Unit A offers parking.
Does 402 W Williams St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 W Williams St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 W Williams St Unit A have a pool?
No, 402 W Williams St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 402 W Williams St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 402 W Williams St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 402 W Williams St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 W Williams St Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 W Williams St Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 W Williams St Unit A has units with air conditioning.
