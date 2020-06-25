All apartments in Superior
395 Blackfoot St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

395 Blackfoot St

395 Blackfoot Street · No Longer Available
Location

395 Blackfoot Street, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bed, 3 bath home is located in friendly Sagamore neighborhood.

-Kitchen has island offering extra counter space and storage
-Spacious pantry
-All kitchen appliances are included!
-Living room has cozy fireplace ready to be used for colder months.
-Extra loft area upstairs, perfect for play space for kids!
-Master bedroom has huge walk in closet.
- Unfinished basement offers lots of storage space
- Washer and dryer included
-Great views to open space!
- Walking distance to Costco, Super Target, Panera Bread, Abo's Pizza, and more!
- Close to Highway 36 & McCaslin- Great for commuters!

There are plenty of neighborhood parks within walking distance for kids!

Dogs considered with additional deposit.

Easy commute to Boulder!

Schools:
Superior Elementary
Eldorado Elementary
Weldon Valley Junior High
Weldon Valley High School

Please contact Samantha by phone at (3zero3) 621.4694 or by email at Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to make an appointment! Photo of ID is required at showing.

No smoking. No growing. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Blackfoot St have any available units?
395 Blackfoot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 395 Blackfoot St have?
Some of 395 Blackfoot St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Blackfoot St currently offering any rent specials?
395 Blackfoot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Blackfoot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Blackfoot St is pet friendly.
Does 395 Blackfoot St offer parking?
Yes, 395 Blackfoot St offers parking.
Does 395 Blackfoot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Blackfoot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Blackfoot St have a pool?
No, 395 Blackfoot St does not have a pool.
Does 395 Blackfoot St have accessible units?
No, 395 Blackfoot St does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Blackfoot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Blackfoot St has units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Blackfoot St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 395 Blackfoot St has units with air conditioning.
