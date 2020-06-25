395 Blackfoot St

Amenities
This 4 bed, 3 bath home is located in friendly Sagamore neighborhood.
-Kitchen has island offering extra counter space and storage
-Spacious pantry
-All kitchen appliances are included!
-Living room has cozy fireplace ready to be used for colder months.
-Extra loft area upstairs, perfect for play space for kids!
-Master bedroom has huge walk in closet.
- Unfinished basement offers lots of storage space
- Washer and dryer included
-Great views to open space!
- Walking distance to Costco, Super Target, Panera Bread, Abo's Pizza, and more!
- Close to Highway 36 & McCaslin- Great for commuters!
There are plenty of neighborhood parks within walking distance for kids!
Dogs considered with additional deposit.
Easy commute to Boulder!
Schools:
Superior Elementary
Eldorado Elementary
Weldon Valley Junior High
Weldon Valley High School
Please contact Samantha by phone at (3zero3) 621.4694 or by email at Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to make an appointment! Photo of ID is required at showing.
No smoking. No growing. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.