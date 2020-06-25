395 Blackfoot St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bed, 3 bath home is located in friendly Sagamore neighborhood.



-Kitchen has island offering extra counter space and storage

-Spacious pantry

-All kitchen appliances are included!

-Living room has cozy fireplace ready to be used for colder months.

-Extra loft area upstairs, perfect for play space for kids!

-Master bedroom has huge walk in closet.

- Unfinished basement offers lots of storage space

- Washer and dryer included

-Great views to open space!

- Walking distance to Costco, Super Target, Panera Bread, Abo's Pizza, and more!

- Close to Highway 36 & McCaslin- Great for commuters!



There are plenty of neighborhood parks within walking distance for kids!



Dogs considered with additional deposit.



Easy commute to Boulder!



Schools:

Superior Elementary

Eldorado Elementary

Weldon Valley Junior High

Weldon Valley High School



Please contact Samantha by phone at (3zero3) 621.4694 or by email at Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to make an appointment! Photo of ID is required at showing.



No smoking. No growing. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.