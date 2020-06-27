367 Cherokee Avenue

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 12th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2058 square foot home in Superior. Pictures don't do the house justice; it has tons of space and AWESOME views of the mountains and backs up to thousands of acres of open space. Inside features include carpeted floors, gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, kitchen pantry, private Master Bedroom with private bath, Large walk-in closet, central A/C and ceiling fan and all major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Expansive sunset views can be enjoyed from the back patio. Other outside features include Lawn Sprinkler System, fenced in yard and much more. Great location close to shopping centers, Whole Foods, restaurants, bus line and close access to both Boulder and Denver. Tenants have full use of Rock Creek amenities including Tennis, Outdoor Poor, Common Park, and Play equipment. Non Smoking, Dogs ok, Section8 not accepted



