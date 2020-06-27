All apartments in Superior
367 Cherokee Avenue

367 Cherokee Avenue
Location

367 Cherokee Avenue, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 12th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2058 square foot home in Superior. Pictures don't do the house justice; it has tons of space and AWESOME views of the mountains and backs up to thousands of acres of open space. Inside features include carpeted floors, gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, kitchen pantry, private Master Bedroom with private bath, Large walk-in closet, central A/C and ceiling fan and all major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Expansive sunset views can be enjoyed from the back patio. Other outside features include Lawn Sprinkler System, fenced in yard and much more. Great location close to shopping centers, Whole Foods, restaurants, bus line and close access to both Boulder and Denver. Tenants have full use of Rock Creek amenities including Tennis, Outdoor Poor, Common Park, and Play equipment. Non Smoking, Dogs ok, Section8 not accepted

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
367 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 367 Cherokee Avenue have?
Some of 367 Cherokee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
367 Cherokee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Cherokee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 367 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
No, 367 Cherokee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 367 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Cherokee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
No, 367 Cherokee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 367 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 367 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Cherokee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 Cherokee Avenue has units with air conditioning.
