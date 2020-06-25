Amenities

3123 Castle Peak Avenue Available 05/01/19 Stunning 5 BED/4 BATH Superior Home with Amazing Views! - Stunning and spacious Superior home located on a quiet street in Rock Creek. Enjoy neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. Enjoy the AMAZING panoramic mountain views from all three levels of decking and relax in the fenced in backyard that backs up to open space.



This home features high-end finishes throughout, Brazillian Walnut hardwood floors, a wonderful updated kitchen with higher end stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has bar style seating at the counter, eating area, and opens up to a bright living room with a large fireplace. You will also find one of three decks off this living area to take in the views.



This home has 5 bedrooms, one of which can be used as home office space. There is an additional second office nook as well. Private deck directly off the master bedroom and gorgeous newly remodeled farmhouse style en suite bathroom.



Huge finished walkout basement with wet bar, and separate playroom.



Walking distance to the community pool and tennis courts, as well as multiple parks, grocery store, and restaurants. Nearby trailheads and open spaces offer endless opportunities for biking, hiking, running or whatever your outdoor activity of choice may be!



Sorry, no cats. Dogs negotiable with pet deposit.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!



