Superior, CO
3123 Castle Peak Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

3123 Castle Peak Avenue

3123 Castle Peak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Castle Peak Avenue, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3123 Castle Peak Avenue Available 05/01/19 Stunning 5 BED/4 BATH Superior Home with Amazing Views! - Stunning and spacious Superior home located on a quiet street in Rock Creek. Enjoy neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. Enjoy the AMAZING panoramic mountain views from all three levels of decking and relax in the fenced in backyard that backs up to open space.

This home features high-end finishes throughout, Brazillian Walnut hardwood floors, a wonderful updated kitchen with higher end stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has bar style seating at the counter, eating area, and opens up to a bright living room with a large fireplace. You will also find one of three decks off this living area to take in the views.

This home has 5 bedrooms, one of which can be used as home office space. There is an additional second office nook as well. Private deck directly off the master bedroom and gorgeous newly remodeled farmhouse style en suite bathroom.

Huge finished walkout basement with wet bar, and separate playroom.

Walking distance to the community pool and tennis courts, as well as multiple parks, grocery store, and restaurants. Nearby trailheads and open spaces offer endless opportunities for biking, hiking, running or whatever your outdoor activity of choice may be!

Sorry, no cats. Dogs negotiable with pet deposit.
Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4812627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have any available units?
3123 Castle Peak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have?
Some of 3123 Castle Peak Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Castle Peak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Castle Peak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Castle Peak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue offers parking.
Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue has a pool.
Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Castle Peak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Castle Peak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
