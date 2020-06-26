All apartments in Superior
Location

2940 North Torreys Peak Drive, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2940 N Torreys Peak Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 BED/3.5 BATH Rock Creek Superior Home - Available 7/1/2020 - Beautiful and spacious Superior home located on a quiet street in Rock Creek. Enjoy neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. There are lovely views from the back deck for you to enjoy. You can also relax in the fenced-in backyard ground level patio that backs up to open space.

The kitchen has an eating area and opens up to a bright living room with a fireplace. You will also find the back deck off this space to enjoy the outdoors.

This home features 4 bedrooms, a spacious master with ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom and the fourth bedroom has its own full bath.

Wonderful 3 car attached garage. Large unfinished basement for all of your storage, and/or home gym/athletic activities. Lawn care provided.

Walking distance to the community pool and tennis courts, as well as multiple parks, grocery stores, and restaurants. Nearby trailheads and open spaces offer endless opportunities for biking, hiking, running or whatever your outdoor activity of choice may be!

Sorry, no cats. Dogs negotiable with pet deposit.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available as soon as possible and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Management for more information and details. 720.583.4369

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4882955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

