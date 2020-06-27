Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2407 Bristol Street Available 06/05/20 Spectacular 4BD/2.5BA Rock Creek home! - Look no further! This gorgeous 4BD/2.5BA has tons of natural light. Enjoy the brand new kitchen with a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances and gas range. Boasting a finished basement with additional living space and an amazing backyard for entertaining, this home won't last. Located just minutes from highway 36, shopping, and hiking/biking trails. Call us today to schedule your private showing!



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



*Sorry, no cats. Dogs under 40lbs subject to owner's approval



No Cats Allowed



