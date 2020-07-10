All apartments in Superior
2161 Enterprise Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2161 Enterprise Street

2161 Enterprise Street · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Enterprise Street, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
2161 Enterprise Street Available 07/01/20 1Br/1Ba Renovated Saddlebrook Townhome- Available July 1st, 2020 - Beautifully updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome available. There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with scenic mountain views, and as well as easy access to local parks and the Superior Recreation center.

This townhome features clean and fresh decor, wood floors throughout, 1 car garage, a washer and dryer, and as well as a private balcony.

Enjoy all of the community amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, garden, trails, etc.

This lease term will expire on March 31, 2021. Lead information will be sent to the current tenant to set up showings and/or sending a video showing. When/If you plan to meet with the current tenant please ensure proper social distancing is followed and please wear a mask.

Please contact Fox Property Management with any additional questions 720-697-8057.

(RLNE4372772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

