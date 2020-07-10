Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access tennis court

2161 Enterprise Street Available 07/01/20 1Br/1Ba Renovated Saddlebrook Townhome- Available July 1st, 2020 - Beautifully updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome available. There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with scenic mountain views, and as well as easy access to local parks and the Superior Recreation center.



This townhome features clean and fresh decor, wood floors throughout, 1 car garage, a washer and dryer, and as well as a private balcony.



Enjoy all of the community amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, garden, trails, etc.



This lease term will expire on March 31, 2021. Lead information will be sent to the current tenant to set up showings and/or sending a video showing. When/If you plan to meet with the current tenant please ensure proper social distancing is followed and please wear a mask.



Please contact Fox Property Management with any additional questions 720-697-8057.



(RLNE4372772)