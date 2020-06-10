All apartments in Superior
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2161 Dailey Street

2161 Dailey Street · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2161 Dailey Street, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2161 Dailey Street · Avail. Jul 8

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2161 Dailey Street Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/4BA Rock Creek Home! - Located in the highly desirable Rock Creek neighborhood, this spacious home boasts a finished basement with an additional bedroom, living room, and walk in closet. With stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room and a backyard that backs up to a multi-use trail, this home is sure to lease fast. Contact us today before it's gone!

Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

**Sorry, no cats. Ask about our pet policy.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5779653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2161 Dailey Street have any available units?
2161 Dailey Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2161 Dailey Street have?
Some of 2161 Dailey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Dailey Street currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Dailey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Dailey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2161 Dailey Street is pet friendly.
Does 2161 Dailey Street offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Dailey Street does offer parking.
Does 2161 Dailey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2161 Dailey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Dailey Street have a pool?
No, 2161 Dailey Street does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Dailey Street have accessible units?
No, 2161 Dailey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Dailey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Dailey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Dailey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2161 Dailey Street has units with air conditioning.

