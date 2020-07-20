All apartments in Superior
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

2089 Eagle Avenue

2089 Eagle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2089 Eagle Avenue, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
2089 Eagle Avenue Available 08/06/19 SADDLEBROOK 3 BED/2 BATH END-UNIT CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful end-unit condo with remodeled kitchen! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with a scenic mountain views. You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, etc. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. 1 car attached garage with an additional reserved parking space.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1911460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2089 Eagle Avenue have any available units?
2089 Eagle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2089 Eagle Avenue have?
Some of 2089 Eagle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2089 Eagle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2089 Eagle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2089 Eagle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2089 Eagle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2089 Eagle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2089 Eagle Avenue offers parking.
Does 2089 Eagle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2089 Eagle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2089 Eagle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2089 Eagle Avenue has a pool.
Does 2089 Eagle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2089 Eagle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2089 Eagle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2089 Eagle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2089 Eagle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2089 Eagle Avenue has units with air conditioning.
