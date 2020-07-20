Amenities

2089 Eagle Avenue Available 08/06/19 SADDLEBROOK 3 BED/2 BATH END-UNIT CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful end-unit condo with remodeled kitchen! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with a scenic mountain views. You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, etc. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. 1 car attached garage with an additional reserved parking space.



No Cats Allowed



