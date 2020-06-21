All apartments in Superior
Location

2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, many cabinets for storage and a small island perfect for casual dining. The open floor plan flows from the kitchen to the living room which features a large sliding glass door which brings in lots of natural light. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or your morning coffee from the small balcony. A washer and dryer are located in the unit for extra convenience. Living at this community you will have access to an exercise room, business center, outdoor pool, and common park area. This home is in a great location as it is close to Flatirons Mall, shopping, restaurants, golf courses, schools and much more! The commute will be simple with quick access to Highway 36, close to Boulder, Denver, and DIA. No Smoking and No Students. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Exercise Room, Business Center, Outdoor Pool, Common Area Park
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Garage
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2 School District

The property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
2020 Shamrock Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2020 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 2020 Shamrock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Shamrock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Shamrock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Shamrock Drive does offer parking.
Does 2020 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Shamrock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Shamrock Drive has a pool.
Does 2020 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Shamrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Shamrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
