2020 Shamrock Drive

Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, many cabinets for storage and a small island perfect for casual dining. The open floor plan flows from the kitchen to the living room which features a large sliding glass door which brings in lots of natural light. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or your morning coffee from the small balcony. A washer and dryer are located in the unit for extra convenience. Living at this community you will have access to an exercise room, business center, outdoor pool, and common park area. This home is in a great location as it is close to Flatirons Mall, shopping, restaurants, golf courses, schools and much more! The commute will be simple with quick access to Highway 36, close to Boulder, Denver, and DIA. No Smoking and No Students. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Exercise Room, Business Center, Outdoor Pool, Common Area Park

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Garage

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2 School District



The property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

