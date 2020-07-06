2016 Dailey Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ecca12054 ---- Open, bright home in the beautiful Town of Superior. This house has a lovely entry with spiral staircase, 4 bedrooms upstairs plus a main level conforming bedroom or office on the main level. This house is sprawled out over 2424 square feet with an island kitchen, granite, stainless steel, 2 story soaring ceilings, walk-in closets, formal dining room, walk out basement, mountain views on a cul-de-sac. Community includes pools, parks, and open space with miles and miles of trails and vistas. Enjoy the weekend without going far from home with (2) golf courses, the Flatirons Mall, Lakeshore Athletic Club, local markets, Costco, Home Depot and so much more all within a 5 mile radius of the house! This is a must see! Available July 1st. Contact All County Boulder Property Management via email at kvanaken@allcountyboulder.com or by phone at 720-428-2100. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.