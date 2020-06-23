All apartments in Superior
Location

1876 Alma Lane, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!

Unbelievable Updated Home w/ Remodeled Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, LOADS of Natural Light, and 3 Car Garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 15th, 2019, flexible lease start dates available within 30 days of this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets (cats or dogs) permitted w/ size and breed approval.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently. com/properties/839161 (REMOVE space before "com")

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Gorgeous architecture with vaulted ceilings and large windows for tons of natural light
* 5 conforming bedrooms and 4 FULL bathrooms!
* Gorgeous master suite w/ luxury bathroom, soaking tub
* Steam shower in basement bathroom
* Remodeled kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Lined with beautiful Aspen and Evergreens

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 3 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $225 total in Summer, $215 total in Winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently. com/properties/839161 (REMOVE space before "com")

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

