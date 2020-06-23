1876 Alma Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unbelievable Updated Home w/ Remodeled Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, LOADS of Natural Light, and 3 Car Garage!



AVAILABILITY DATE: March 15th, 2019, flexible lease start dates available within 30 days of this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets (cats or dogs) permitted w/ size and breed approval.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Gorgeous architecture with vaulted ceilings and large windows for tons of natural light

* 5 conforming bedrooms and 4 FULL bathrooms!

* Gorgeous master suite w/ luxury bathroom, soaking tub

* Steam shower in basement bathroom

* Remodeled kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* Washer and dryer included

* Private fenced back yard

* Lined with beautiful Aspen and Evergreens



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 3 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash.

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $225 total in Summer, $215 total in Winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently. com/properties/839161 (REMOVE space before "com")



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

