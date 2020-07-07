All apartments in Superior
Location

1871 Mallard Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/722bc1f09c ---- Lovely One bedroom condo in the highly desired gated community of Saddle Brooke. The updated home has high ceilings, open floor plan, wood floors, large bathroom, walk in closet, one car garage, Central AC, full size washer and dryer, south facing patio, lots of storage, and a great community club house across the street with fitness center, year around hot tub, and outdoor pool. Great location, minutes away from Boulder and Denver. Tenant pays for Gas/electric and cable/internet. Water, trash and sewer included in the rent. Available September 5th for a one year lease. Please contact All County Boulder Property Management via e-mail to hgrant@allcountyboulder.com or by phone to 720-428-2100 to arrange a showing. Pets negotiable. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 Mallard Dr. have any available units?
1871 Mallard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1871 Mallard Dr. have?
Some of 1871 Mallard Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 Mallard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1871 Mallard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 Mallard Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 Mallard Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1871 Mallard Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1871 Mallard Dr. offers parking.
Does 1871 Mallard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1871 Mallard Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 Mallard Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1871 Mallard Dr. has a pool.
Does 1871 Mallard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1871 Mallard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 Mallard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 Mallard Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 Mallard Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1871 Mallard Dr. has units with air conditioning.

