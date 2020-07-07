1871 Mallard Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/722bc1f09c ---- Lovely One bedroom condo in the highly desired gated community of Saddle Brooke. The updated home has high ceilings, open floor plan, wood floors, large bathroom, walk in closet, one car garage, Central AC, full size washer and dryer, south facing patio, lots of storage, and a great community club house across the street with fitness center, year around hot tub, and outdoor pool. Great location, minutes away from Boulder and Denver. Tenant pays for Gas/electric and cable/internet. Water, trash and sewer included in the rent. Available September 5th for a one year lease. Please contact All County Boulder Property Management via e-mail to hgrant@allcountyboulder.com or by phone to 720-428-2100 to arrange a showing. Pets negotiable. No smoking please.