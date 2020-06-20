Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1640 Rockview Circle Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome Located in the heart of Superior - This 2BR/2.5BA town home located in central Superior is sure to please! This home boasts a 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace. With hardwood floors in the kitchen, updated bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom, a patio and balcony this home will rent quickly. Call today to setup a showing.



**Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.**



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5779675)