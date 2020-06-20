All apartments in Superior
1640 Rockview Circle
1640 Rockview Circle

Location

1640 Rockview Circle, Superior, CO 80027

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1640 Rockview Circle · Avail. Jul 8

$2,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1640 Rockview Circle Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome Located in the heart of Superior - This 2BR/2.5BA town home located in central Superior is sure to please! This home boasts a 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace. With hardwood floors in the kitchen, updated bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom, a patio and balcony this home will rent quickly. Call today to setup a showing.

**Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.**

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5779675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Rockview Circle have any available units?
1640 Rockview Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1640 Rockview Circle have?
Some of 1640 Rockview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Rockview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Rockview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Rockview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Rockview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Rockview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Rockview Circle does offer parking.
Does 1640 Rockview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Rockview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Rockview Circle have a pool?
No, 1640 Rockview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Rockview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1640 Rockview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Rockview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Rockview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Rockview Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 Rockview Circle has units with air conditioning.
