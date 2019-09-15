All apartments in Stonegate
Find more places like 9404 Ashbury Circle #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
9404 Ashbury Circle #102
Last updated September 15 2019 at 9:55 PM

9404 Ashbury Circle #102

9404 Ashbury Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stonegate
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9404 Ashbury Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic Parker 3BD, 3.5BA townhome in Highlands at Stonegate near Jordan & E470! Alll 3 bedrooms have private bathrooms! Up to 2 medium-sized dogs under 40 pounds each okay, but sorry no cats.

Water/sewer, trash service, seasonal community pool, clothes washer/dryer are all included!

- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=TYKQ4io21xD -

Welcome home to an amazing two-story townhome in the Highlands at Stonegate community near downtown Parker, and close to E470 for easy access in Lone Tree and the DTC! The main floor offers a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, dining area, a kitchen with wood floors and plenty of counter space, plus a powder room! Off the kitchen room is your private balcony! Upstairs are two bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet plus a full bath, and the guest bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom too! The basement offers the 3rd bedroom with an en-suite full bath, plus your 2-car tandem garage with extra storage!

Included in the rent is water/sewer, trash service, use of the seasonal community pool, and the clothes washer and dryer! Amazing location that puts you close to Parker and the DTC from E470, schools, and shopping. 2 car attached tandem garage. Don't miss out on this amazing Parker townhome in the Highlands at Stonegate community, and welcome home!

* No smoking or marijuana.
* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 40 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have any available units?
9404 Ashbury Circle #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have?
Some of 9404 Ashbury Circle #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 currently offering any rent specials?
9404 Ashbury Circle #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 is pet friendly.
Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 offer parking?
Yes, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 offers parking.
Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have a pool?
Yes, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 has a pool.
Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have accessible units?
No, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9404 Ashbury Circle #102 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stonegate 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStonegate 3 Bedroom Apartments
Stonegate Apartments with GaragesStonegate Apartments with Parking
Stonegate Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COShaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CO
Niwot, COGleneagle, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs