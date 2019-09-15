9404 Ashbury Circle #102

Amenities

Fantastic Parker 3BD, 3.5BA townhome in Highlands at Stonegate near Jordan & E470! Alll 3 bedrooms have private bathrooms! Up to 2 medium-sized dogs under 40 pounds each okay, but sorry no cats.



Water/sewer, trash service, seasonal community pool, clothes washer/dryer are all included!



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=TYKQ4io21xD -



Welcome home to an amazing two-story townhome in the Highlands at Stonegate community near downtown Parker, and close to E470 for easy access in Lone Tree and the DTC! The main floor offers a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, dining area, a kitchen with wood floors and plenty of counter space, plus a powder room! Off the kitchen room is your private balcony! Upstairs are two bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet plus a full bath, and the guest bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom too! The basement offers the 3rd bedroom with an en-suite full bath, plus your 2-car tandem garage with extra storage!



Included in the rent is water/sewer, trash service, use of the seasonal community pool, and the clothes washer and dryer! Amazing location that puts you close to Parker and the DTC from E470, schools, and shopping. 2 car attached tandem garage. Don't miss out on this amazing Parker townhome in the Highlands at Stonegate community, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana.

* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 40 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.