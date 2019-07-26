Amenities
9397 Las Ramblas Ct Unit F Available 08/01/19 Parker Beautiful Town home !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!!
Top floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
When you enter this home you go upstairs into a nice size living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space along with black appliances. Lightening throughout. Island in the kitchen for entertaining .
Living room offers a fireplace for those cold Colorado nights. Home offers A/C for the hot Colorado days. This home also has access to a pool that is on sight.
Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite features 5 piece bathroom set along with a huge walk in closet.
Bonus this home offers full size washer and dyer in the property.
One car garage with a tandem fits 2 cars, plenty of storage in the garage.
Huge covered porch!!
Water and Trash are included.
Small pets with additional deposit
This home has was too much to list.
Call today for a private showing
720-474-2822
(RLNE2494475)