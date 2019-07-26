Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9397 Las Ramblas Ct Unit F Available 08/01/19 Parker Beautiful Town home !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!!

Top floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.



When you enter this home you go upstairs into a nice size living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space along with black appliances. Lightening throughout. Island in the kitchen for entertaining .



Living room offers a fireplace for those cold Colorado nights. Home offers A/C for the hot Colorado days. This home also has access to a pool that is on sight.



Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite features 5 piece bathroom set along with a huge walk in closet.



Bonus this home offers full size washer and dyer in the property.

One car garage with a tandem fits 2 cars, plenty of storage in the garage.

Huge covered porch!!



Water and Trash are included.

Small pets with additional deposit



This home has was too much to list.



Call today for a private showing

720-474-2822



(RLNE2494475)