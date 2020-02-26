Amenities

15964 Stonebriar Dr Available 03/10/20 Stonegate Community near Chaparral High School! - This is a Beautiful 3 bed/4.5 bath Stonegate home located steps from the community park. This updated home features an open concept layout w/ kitchen highlighted by high-quality appliances, luxe countertops, plenty of cabinet space and an eat-in area. The main level also has a living and dining area, laundry, 1/2 bath and access to 2 car garage.



Upstairs you will find a large Master Suite complete w/ 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional well-appointed bedrooms, and an additional full bath. The finished basement adds an additional storage room with a full bath and a media/theatre room. In the backyard, you will find privacy provided by beautiful mature trees, a large deck for entertaining and a concrete patio for plenty of outdoor living space. This home is also equipped with smart-home style features such as wifi enabled light switches. Tenants will be responsible for purchasing their smart home hub of choice.



This house is pet-friendly for dogs and is Smoke-Free. $2,750/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities are paid by tenants. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Call today for your showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



