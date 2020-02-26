All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

15964 Stonebriar Dr

15964 Stonebriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15964 Stonebriar Drive, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
15964 Stonebriar Dr Available 03/10/20 Stonegate Community near Chaparral High School! - This is a Beautiful 3 bed/4.5 bath Stonegate home located steps from the community park. This updated home features an open concept layout w/ kitchen highlighted by high-quality appliances, luxe countertops, plenty of cabinet space and an eat-in area. The main level also has a living and dining area, laundry, 1/2 bath and access to 2 car garage.

Upstairs you will find a large Master Suite complete w/ 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional well-appointed bedrooms, and an additional full bath. The finished basement adds an additional storage room with a full bath and a media/theatre room. In the backyard, you will find privacy provided by beautiful mature trees, a large deck for entertaining and a concrete patio for plenty of outdoor living space. This home is also equipped with smart-home style features such as wifi enabled light switches. Tenants will be responsible for purchasing their smart home hub of choice.

This house is pet-friendly for dogs and is Smoke-Free. $2,750/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities are paid by tenants. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5571804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have any available units?
15964 Stonebriar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have?
Some of 15964 Stonebriar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15964 Stonebriar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15964 Stonebriar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15964 Stonebriar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15964 Stonebriar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15964 Stonebriar Dr offers parking.
Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15964 Stonebriar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have a pool?
No, 15964 Stonebriar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have accessible units?
No, 15964 Stonebriar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15964 Stonebriar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15964 Stonebriar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15964 Stonebriar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

