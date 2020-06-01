Amenities

10373 Blossom Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Desirable Stonegate - Located on a private cul-de-sac, backing to greenbelt, in family friendly Stonegate. This home boasts an updated kitchen with tiled back-splash, refinished cabinets, and new appliances. Dining room, living room, and family room with brick fireplace. Three bedroom, two and a half baths on the main and second floors. Remodeled master bath with jetted tub, custom tiled shower, and new double sink vanity. Downstairs you will find a fourth bedroom, bathroom, family room with kitchenette, and flex room. Backyard oasis with fenced in yard and patio, perfect for entertaining. Parks, pools, tennis courts, bike paths, and hiking all just steps away. Looking for more then a rental? Looking for a place to call home?



No Cats Allowed



