Stonegate, CO
10150 Granite Hill Dr
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

10150 Granite Hill Dr

10150 Granite Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Granite Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
sauna
4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 4388 Sqft - 10150 Granite Hill Dr - Available now! Be prepared to be wowed. This home is large and spacious with a finished walk-out basement complete with theater room, wet bar and sauna. Fully equipped kitchen with side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, center island, tile backsplash and eating space. Large back yard is fully fenced, includes a deck, and sprinkler system front and back. Other features include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, family room, 3-car garage, two gas fireplaces, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, walk-in closets, and more. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,950
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5172798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have any available units?
10150 Granite Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have?
Some of 10150 Granite Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 Granite Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Granite Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Granite Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10150 Granite Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Granite Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 Granite Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 10150 Granite Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10150 Granite Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 Granite Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10150 Granite Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10150 Granite Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
