4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 4388 Sqft - 10150 Granite Hill Dr - Available now! Be prepared to be wowed. This home is large and spacious with a finished walk-out basement complete with theater room, wet bar and sauna. Fully equipped kitchen with side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, center island, tile backsplash and eating space. Large back yard is fully fenced, includes a deck, and sprinkler system front and back. Other features include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, family room, 3-car garage, two gas fireplaces, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, walk-in closets, and more. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,950

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5172798)