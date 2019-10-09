All apartments in Sherrelwood
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

141 Cortez St

141 Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

141 Cortez Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 984 Sq Ft, ranch home available for rent in North Denver. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets with stylish hardware, hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances and Modern Butcher Block counter tops. This home has great natural lighting from oversize sliding glass door and large windows. The bathroom has been updated with modern vanity and beautiful subway tile with inset niche in shower. Finally, enjoy the huge deck overlooking a large, well maintained yard with flag stone patio and a shed for exterior storage! Washer/Dryer, Swamp cooler and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Cortez St have any available units?
141 Cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 141 Cortez St have?
Some of 141 Cortez St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
141 Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 141 Cortez St offer parking?
No, 141 Cortez St does not offer parking.
Does 141 Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Cortez St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Cortez St have a pool?
No, 141 Cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 141 Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 141 Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Cortez St has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Cortez St have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Cortez St does not have units with air conditioning.

