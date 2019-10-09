141 Cortez St

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 984 Sq Ft, ranch home available for rent in North Denver. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets with stylish hardware, hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances and Modern Butcher Block counter tops. This home has great natural lighting from oversize sliding glass door and large windows. The bathroom has been updated with modern vanity and beautiful subway tile with inset niche in shower. Finally, enjoy the huge deck overlooking a large, well maintained yard with flag stone patio and a shed for exterior storage! Washer/Dryer, Swamp cooler and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.



Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.



Watch video Walk through tour on our website.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.